3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Palm Springs
article
IDYLLWILD, Calif. - A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday 4.6 miles northeast of Idyllwild and 7.3 miles west-southwest of Palm Springs.
RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:29 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.