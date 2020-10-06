3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Palm Springs

article

A preliminary 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday 4.6 miles northeast of Idyllwild and 7.3 miles west-southwest of Palm Springs.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 4:29 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

