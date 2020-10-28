27 arrested for alleged unemployment benefits fraud in Torrance since Sept. 10

article

More than two dozen people have been arrested since Sept. 10 in Torrance for alleged unemployment benefits fraud and identity theft, police reported Wednesday.

The 27 suspects used stolen identities to obtain California Employment Development Department unemployment benefits, and 130 EDD cards were recovered, along with $150,000 and four handguns, including two without serial numbers, according to Sgt. Alexander Martinez of the Torrance Police Department.

"Most debit cards were issued in third parties' names, including identity theft victims, with a value of up to $20,000," Martinez said.

RELATED: Claims of fraud multiply at California EDD

"The suspects possessed numerous cards and would often use the cards to make high-end purchases and make cash withdrawals from ATMs."

Advertisement

Anyone who receives a letter from the EDD without applying for benefits is urged to call their local police department, even if it is in someone else's name who does not live at the residence, Martinez said.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.