Suspect steals box truck during appliance delivery in Santa Monica
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen box truck in the Santa Monica area on Friday.
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 2541 Stoner Avenue.
FOX 11 spoke with Vitalii Horovets, the owner of the box truck for his company, Aurum.
He said one of his employees was unloading appliances when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove away.
Around 12:30 a.m., police said they were backing off the pursuit of that suspect, who was last reported in the area of Ocean Park Boulevard and Neilson Way.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and a phone interview with Vitalii Horovets, the owner of the stolen box truck.