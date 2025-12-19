Suspect steals box truck during appliance delivery in Santa Monica

The Brief A stolen box truck chase was underway Friday after a suspect jumped into the vehicle while an employee was unloading appliances. The pursuit began around 11:30 a.m. near the 2500 block of Stoner Avenue in Santa Monica. The current location and status of the suspect are unknown.



Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a suspect in a stolen box truck in the Santa Monica area on Friday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. in the area of 2541 Stoner Avenue.

FOX 11 spoke with Vitalii Horovets, the owner of the box truck for his company, Aurum.

He said one of his employees was unloading appliances when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove away.

Around 12:30 a.m., police said they were backing off the pursuit of that suspect, who was last reported in the area of Ocean Park Boulevard and Neilson Way.