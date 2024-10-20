$243,000 Powerball ticket sold in California

The Brief One person matched 5 numbers in Saturday night's jackpot drawing. The lucky ticket was sold in Riverside County, California. The next Powerball drawing will be held Monday.



You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's Powerball jackpot, one person who purchased a ticket in Southern California came close to winning the top prize and is raking in some big bucks.

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket matched five numbers.

The lucky ticket worth $243,664 was sold at a Chevron gas station locateld at 25361 Railroad Canyon Road in Lake Elsinore.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 7, 16, 19, 45, 64, and Powerball 25.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing is estimated at $456 million.

SUGGESTED:

The odds of winning a Powerball drawing are 1 in 292 million.

Your chances are so small that a person is much more likely to get struck by lightning at some point than to win a Powerball or Mega Millions jackpot even if they played every drawing of both for 80 years. Yet with so many people putting down money for a chance at life-changing wealth, someone eventually wins.

Under the annuity plan, winners will receive an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments that rise by 5% each year until finally reaching the $1.5 billion total.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.















