Mega Millions ticket worth $129 million sold in California

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot, one person who purchased a ticket in Southern California came close to winning the top prize and is raking in some big bucks.

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket matched five numbers and the Mega. The lucky ticket worth $129 million was purchased at Eastside Checks Cashed located at 1018 E. Avenue J in Lancaster.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 19, 20, 22, 66, and Mega 9.

The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is estimated at $150 million.

How much does the lucky winner get to keep after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, a process that is identical to Powerball with their payouts.

Lottery officials announced Monday that it will cost $5 to play Mega Millions, beginning in April, up from the current $2 per ticket. The price increase will be one of many changes to Mega Millions that officials said will result in improved jackpot odds, more frequent giant prizes and even larger payouts.

Mega Millions’ hope is that by increasing ticket revenue and rejiggering the odds — now set at 1 in 302.6 million — to something less stratospheric, more people will win jackpots even as prizes grow extraordinarily high, which attracts more players. The goal is to increase revenue and provide more money to state lotteries, which in turn spend it on a variety of government services.