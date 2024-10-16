$500,000 Powerball ticket sold in California

Feeling lucky? As the nation awaits the $437 million Powerball lottery winner, someone in California may be $560,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket worth $562,699 was sold at the Quality Market on Main Street in Newcastle, located about 30 miles away from Sacramento.

The news comes as Powerball held a drawing for the then-top prize of $408 million.

Below were the winning numbers for October 16, which apparently no one got:

4, 30, 39, 44, 60. PB: 11

The drawing for the $437 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, October 19.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 437 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

