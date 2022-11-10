Expand / Collapse search

20th annual Kickin' Cancer 5k to benefit fight against breast, ovarian cancers

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:06PM
Brentwood
LOS ANGELES - This weekend will be the 20th annual Kickin' Cancer 5k in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Kickin' Cancer 5k benefits the fight against breast and ovarian cancers.

The event is being put together by the Lynne Cohen Foundation, which funds preventative care programs for women and families at increased risk at no cost. Yes, the nonprofit organization provides free healthcare.

FOX 11's Marla Tellez will be there Sunday as one of the hosts of the events.

For more information on Kickin' Cancer 5k, click here