$20K reward offered in Compton drive-by shooting deaths of mother and daughter

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the drive-by shooting deaths of La'von Hall and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin in Compton was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

What we know:

La'von Hall, 45, and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin, 22, were killed in a drive-by shooting at Caldwell Street and Central Avenue in Compton.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that the shooting occurred on April 1 around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the suspect's vehicle pulled up alongside Hall and Martin's car at a stoplight before opening fire.

The suspect then left the scene southbound on Central Avenue.

Deputies found Hall in the street and Martin in the passenger seat of a vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Suspect Information:

Hall's ex-boyfriend, Donte Brown, 41, was identified as the suspect in the mother-daughter killings. He is on the run.

(L-R) Donte Lamont Brown (Credit: LASD), Ma'Laysia Martin and La'Von Hall (Credit: Najee Ali)

Brown is known to frequent the Compton and Long Beach areas and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspect or the killings is urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.