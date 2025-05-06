$20K reward offered in Compton drive-by shooting deaths of mother and daughter
COMPTON, Calif. - A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the drive-by shooting deaths of La'von Hall and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin in Compton was announced Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.
What we know:
La'von Hall, 45, and her daughter Ma'Laysia Martin, 22, were killed in a drive-by shooting at Caldwell Street and Central Avenue in Compton.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported that the shooting occurred on April 1 around 7 p.m.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mother, daughter shot to death in Compton
According to authorities, the suspect's vehicle pulled up alongside Hall and Martin's car at a stoplight before opening fire.
The suspect then left the scene southbound on Central Avenue.
Deputies found Hall in the street and Martin in the passenger seat of a vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.
Suspect Information:
Hall's ex-boyfriend, Donte Brown, 41, was identified as the suspect in the mother-daughter killings. He is on the run.
(L-R) Donte Lamont Brown (Credit: LASD), Ma'Laysia Martin and La'Von Hall (Credit: Najee Ali)
Brown is known to frequent the Compton and Long Beach areas and is considered armed and dangerous.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Compton shooting: 'Estranged boyfriend' suspected of killing mom, daughter
He is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the suspect or the killings is urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.