Mother, daughter shot to death in Compton

The Brief Two women were gunned down in Compton on the evening of Tuesday, April 1. Authorities said they were a mother and daughter. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.



An investigation was underway Wednesday after a mother and daughter were shot to death in Compton.

What we know:

Officials said the mother was driving with her daughter as a passenger and around 7:05 p.m. Tuesday. As they were stopped at a red light at the intersection of S. Central Avenue and W. Caldwell Street, the suspect in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire, striking the two women.

The mother appeared to have gotten out of the running car, possibly attempting to get away from the shooter. However, she collapsed and died on the street.

Investigators said the car continued running across the intersection and crashed into a curb and light pole.

The second victim was declared dead at the scene.

It is believed both women lived in Compton.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released and the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown.

No arrests have been announced in the case.

What you can do:

Those with information are asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.