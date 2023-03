Long Beach continues to celebrate its diverse cuisines.

The city is currently celebrating its inaugural Long Beach Cambodian Restaurant week and says it’s "a medium to bring everyone together, from all walks of life, to showcase the city’s exciting Cambodian food scene."

FOX 11’s Bob DeCastro stopped by A&J Seafood Shack and Cyclo Noodles, which are just two of the eateries being featured the special week.

