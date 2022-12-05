Only 43% of eligible voters in LA County voted in the 2022 Midterm Election

When the Los Angeles County Registrar's office released the certified election results on Monday, it revealed that less than 50% of eligible voters within their county made their voices heard in the 2022 Midterm Election.

A total of 2,456,701 ballots, or 43.65%, were processed and counted, while the remaining 3,171,095 registered Los Angeles County voters, or 56.35%, did not submit a ballot. Of the votes cast, 80.16% voted by mail-in ballots, while only 19.84% voted in person.

During the 2020 Presidential Election, there was a 76% voter turnout in Los Angeles County. Meanwhile, there was only 58% voter turnout in the 2018 Midterm Election, according to data from the Los Angeles County Registrar's office.

On Tuesday, December 6 the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to declare the election officially concluded.

The Official Election Canvass began on November 9. During the canvass period, all outstanding ballots were reviewed and tallied once verified.