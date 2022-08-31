2 young children rescued in Westlake double shooting

A baby and a toddler were rescued by officers after two men were shot dead in the Westlake area following a dispute, officials said.

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred near the intersection of South Bonnie Brae and West Sixth streets after 11 p.m. Tuesday. The two men were reportedly guests at a gathering at a home in the area.

At some point during the gathering, a dispute took a violent turn when investigators believe the host shot the two victims.

One man was declared at the scene and the second victim died after he was taken to the hospital.

LAPD officers also found the suspect inside a white car with two young children. It is believed the suspect is the father of the two children. They were taken into protective custody and will be handed over to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The suspect was injured and was transported to the hospital after he was taken into police custody.

While investigating the deadly shooting, a car crash was reported a few blocks away. The driver reportedly witnessed the double shooting and sped away before they lost control of their vehicle.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released. No further information was immediately available.

