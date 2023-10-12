Expand / Collapse search

2 women wanted for alleged burglary in Riverside

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying these two women who allegedly stole jewelry from a home in the 18800 block of Van Buren Boulevard on Sept. 23.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Do you recognize these two women?

Authorities said it also appears other women with these two suspects distracted an employee at a store on the same property in order to commit the crime. 

Both suspects are described by police as women in their 30s or 40s, wearing dark clothing. One suspect wore a light-colored scarf covering her head and shoulders. 

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact Property Crimes Unit Detective Vanessa Castillo at VCCastillo@RiversideCA.gov or (951) 826-5376