2 stabbed near Los Angeles High School; Suspect on the run

A double stabbing near a high school in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood is under investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call a short walking distance from Los Angeles High School on West Olympic Boulevard. Two people were stabbed in the incident.

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been announced in connection to the incident.

FOX 11 is making calls to see if the stabbing victims were students of LAHS.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.