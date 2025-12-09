Authorities searching for third suspect in Nashville murder of LA rapper

article

The Brief Nashville authorities are seeking public assistance to locate Trayvon Palmer, a suspect in the fatal shooting of Los Angeles rapper Christopher Cheeks. Christopher Cheeks was killed during an attempted robbery outside a Nashville recording studio on April 20, 2024; two other suspects have been arrested. Palmer is believed to be in the Los Angeles area and is wanted on charges including first-degree murder, robbery, and gun offenses.



Nashville authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect they believe is connected to the deadly shooting of Los Angeles rapper Christopher Cheeks. They believe the suspect, Trayvon Palmer, is currently in the greater Los Angeles area.

What we know:

Rapper Christopher Cheeks was shot and killed outside a recording studio in Nashville’s Midtown area on April 20, 2024.

Investigators said the 32-year-old was in an alleyway near the recording studio with a group of friends when three suspects attempted to rob him and fatally shot him in the process. Homicide detectives believe Palmer is one of the three suspects. Another man was also wounded in the shooting.

The other two suspects, identified as Amir Carroll and Adrian Cameron Jr., both 20, were arrested and remain jailed in Nashville on first-degree murder charges. Carroll was arrested in Nashville in February, while Cameron was arrested in Los Angeles in May.

On Monday, Dec. 8, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department’s Homicide Unit issued a press release asking for the public’s help in locating Palmer. They believe he is in the Los Angeles area, with his last known residence in Riverside.

Trayvon Palmer (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

Palmer is wanted on a multi-count indictment charging him with first-degree murder, robbery, and gun offenses.

What you can do:

Those with information on Palmer’s whereabouts are asked to contact local law enforcement or the United States Marshals Service.