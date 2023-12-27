2 Redondo Beach students charged in gun incidents, school will see increased security after break

Two high school students in Redondo Beach have been criminally charged for allegedly bringing guns to school earlier this month.

Two Redondo Union High School students were detained on consecutive days in early December, after they each allegedly brought guns to campus. While the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not disclose the specific charges, the Redondo Beach Police Department did say that the two students were charged.

After the students were detained, the RBPD served search warrants at multiple locations throughout the city, but didn't find any more guns. The department also said that after its investigation, "there is no evidence of planned violence on the school grounds or towards any specific students or faculty members."

"We are thankful to learn RBPD’s investigation has not found any information of a plot of violence or planned acts of violence on any individual or against the school," Redondo Beach Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Nicole Wesley wrote in a letter to district families and staff. "While this news is reassuring, we also know that we must remain vigilant."

Now, the district is preparing to welcome students back from winter break. When classes do resume, students can expect to see increased security measures on campus.

Starting in the new year, RUHS will have just four entry and exit points, with increased police presence through Jan. 12. The school will also bring a search dog to school to patrol random entrances, and a third-party security team will also be on campus through Jan. 19. After that day, part-time campus supervisors will have increased hours.

Wesley said that the metal detectors, which were installed at school entrances after the two incidents, will be removed, since they were "a short-term response to give the district time to learn more about whether or not there was a threat to RUHS through the RBPD investigation."