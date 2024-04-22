Comedian Elayne Boosler alleges she was handcuffed, arrested at Dodger Stadium over purse policy

article

They say there’s no crying in baseball, but for comedian Elayne Boosler, her latest experience at Dodger Stadium over the weekend was no laughing matter.

In a nearly four-minute YouTube video, Boosler described being handcuffed and arrested before the Dodgers home game against the New York Mets Sunday afternoon.

"I didn’t know your bag coming into the stadium had to be clear and I was so excited to bring my new little baseball bag into the stadium," she said.

The bag in question appeared to be a Betsey Johnson design. The bag had a baseball print and Boosler said it had a width of 10 inches.

When in line for entry, she said the security staff told her the bag was too big and she had to bring it back to her car or throw it away.

"We paid $50 to park a mile away and it's 80 degrees. And the tickets were $300 in the secondary market. And nowhere did I see it say it has to be a clear bag," she said.

The league's bag policy is as follows at all ballparks according to MLB.com:

"Bags, backpacks, beach bags, hard/soft coolers, large purses, etc. are no longer permitted. Only adult diaper bags, diaper bags that accompany infants, clear plastic bags smaller than 12"X12"X6", and non-clear wristlets/clutches no larger than 5"x8"x2" are permitted and subject to search."

While she wasn’t aware of the stadium’s bag policy, she’s very familiar with Dodger Stadium.

The 71-year-old actress went on to explain she’s sung the National Anthem at Dodger Stadium five times, been in the booth 50 times and has participated in the "Hollywood Stars Night" celebrity baseball game.

LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 14: Comedienne Elayne Boosler attends the 36th Annual "Hollywood Stars Night" Celebrity Baseball Game on August 14, 1993 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty I Expand

She admitted it got heated and she dropped an "f-bomb."

"Unfortunately, the guy at the gate was that kind of guy with just a little bit of power, just a little bit of power. And that's the most dangerous," she recalled.

She said she had her nephew and his 8-year-old son with her and that the child started to cry during the altercation. Her family members were able to gain entry but the security staff made it clear she would not be joining them.

While standing there, she alleges that they told her she’d be arrested for trespassing if she didn’t leave.

"Anyway, I said ‘fine, arrest me.’ And so, they did," she said. "They arrested me, they cuffed me behind my back, they put me in a black and white squad car," she said.

SUGGESTED:

"I have to say the cops, men and women, were very nice. Yes, I’m white. I know that. But they were nice," Boosler added.

She said they were in the Dodger Stadium office and she was informed they had to press charges because the Dodger Stadium employee would not give up.

"You know me. I've done so much free work for you for decades. And even if I wasn't me, if I was just a customer who was coming to the game to be treated like that, for anyone to be treated like that is so awful, you need to talk to your personnel, and you really need to get rid of that guy with a tiny little bit of power who is definitely not a people person," she said.

FOX 11 reached out to the Dodgers for comment.