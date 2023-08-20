Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:22 PM PDT until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:00 PM PDT, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County, San Bernardino County
Flood Warning
from SUN 5:12 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 7:31 PM PDT until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, Riverside County
Flood Warning
from SUN 7:43 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT, Riverside County, San Bernardino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 PM PDT, Riverside County, Riverside County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM PDT, Los Angeles County, Ventura County
High Wind Warning
until MON 5:00 AM PDT, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Coachella Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

2 pulled from river in Ventura County as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary reaches California

By
Published 
Updated 9:41PM
Ventura County
FOX 11

2 pulled from river, 1 missing as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary reaches SoCal coast

Two people were pulled from a river in Ventura County and the search is on for the third person as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary has reached Southern California.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were pulled from a river in Ventura County as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary has reached Southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call from the Santa Clara River Sunday night. A third person was believed to be missing at first, but VCFD later announced there was no missing person No. 3.

Officials did not say how they ended up in the water in the first place. The water rescue comes as California deals with Tropical Storm Hilary.

Prior to Hilary's arrival, Ojai was hit with more than a dozen earthquakes, adding chaos to a day when California is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to tropical storm response.

