2 pulled from river in Ventura County as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary reaches California

Two people were pulled from a river in Ventura County as remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary has reached Southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department responded to a call from the Santa Clara River Sunday night. A third person was believed to be missing at first, but VCFD later announced there was no missing person No. 3.

Officials did not say how they ended up in the water in the first place. The water rescue comes as California deals with Tropical Storm Hilary.

Prior to Hilary's arrival, Ojai was hit with more than a dozen earthquakes, adding chaos to a day when California is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to tropical storm response.

TRACKING HILARY