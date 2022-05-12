2 maintenance workers die after fentanyl exposure at downtown LA apartment complex

article

Two maintenance workers are dead after police believe they may have been exposed to fentanyl at a downtown Los Angeles apartment complex.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a hazmat call in the 800 block of South Olive Street a little before 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found two unconscious men.

Both men, who were maintenance workers at the building, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not released their identities. It is unknown how the two workers got exposed to fentanyl.

As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced in connection to the deadly fentanyl exposure.