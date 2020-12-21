Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys

2 LA Rams stars named to 2021 Pro Bowl

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Los Angeles Rams
FOX 11
article

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Jalen Ramsey #20 and Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams talk in an interview after the game against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn M

Expand

LOS ANGELES - A pair of defensive superstars will represent the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were named to the Pro Bowl rosters. This season, the Pro Bowl itself will be taking place virtually via EA Sports' Madden NFL 21 due to the in-person game being canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Donald, considered by many around the league as one of, if not, the best player in the game. This will be his seventh consecutive Pro Bowl nod. 

Ramsey, also among the best in his position, was named to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

FOX 11 SPORTS

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.