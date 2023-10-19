Suspects sought in deadly Pasadena hit-and-run crash that left 2 dead

Investigators with the Pasadena Police Department sought the driver and passenger who took off following a hit-and-run crash that left two dead Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 9:15 p.m. in a residential area located at the intersection of North Raymond Avenue and East Penn Street. The area is near Washington Elementary STEM Magnet School.

Authorities said the driver of a white Lincoln Navigator and their passenger ran away from the scene after the collision and remain at large.

A man inside the second vehicle was declared dead at the scene, while another person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he died.

Pasadena PD investigators sought two suspects following a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 18, 2023. (ONSCENE.TV)

Those with information about the deadly crash are asked to contact the Pasadena PD.