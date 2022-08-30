2 killed in violent Woodland Hills crash

Two men are dead following an overnight violent crash in Woodland Hills on Victory Boulevard, police said.

The preliminary investigation reveals a Chevrolet sedan and an SUV crashed into each other head-on along Victory Boulevard just east of Mason Avenue around 11:35 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving first responders found the two vehicles were crushed and that the drivers of the two cars were trapped inside as firefighters worked to free them from the wreckage.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital where he died.

No eyewitnesses have come forward to authorities. However, several people in the area heard the crash.

"It’s honestly nuts because, for me, it’s making me think like dang. I’m more grateful for my life. I travel on this road all the time and I’ve almost been hit a few times from oncoming traffic," Justin Hunter, a student at Pierce College said.

Officials temporarily closed Victory Blvd. between Mason and De Soto avenues for the investigation and reopened the roadway ahead of the morning rush hour.

The names of the two victims will be released once the Los Angeles County coroner’s office identifies them and their families are notified.

No further information was immediately released.

