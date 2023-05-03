4 arrested in Anaheim double shooting

Four minors were arrested in connection with a shooting in Anaheim that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

It happened around 8:37 p.m. in the 1600 block of Calle Del Mar near Walnut and Katella.

According to police, the two victims -a man and woman - were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Responding officers saw several people fleeing the scene of the crime. Police later detained and questioned multiple suspects near Orangewood Avenue and Euclid Street and arrested four of them.

It's unclear at this time what may have led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

No other information was immediately available.