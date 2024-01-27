2 hospitalized after fiery crash in Corona

article

Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash in Corona Friday night.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Friday, on the 15 Freeway north of Magnolia Avenue. When first responders got to the scene they found three cars had collided, two of which were on fire.

According to fire officials, the fire started because oxygen tanks in one of the cars involved in the crash exploded.

The fire got so bad at one point that it spread to nearby vegetation.

Courtesy Corona Fire Department

Two people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

The freeway was closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the scene, but later was reopened. The Corona Fire Department shared a photo of the aftermath, with two cars completely burnt up.

Officials did not say how many people