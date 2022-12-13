2 found dead on UC Irvine campus in suspected murder-suicide

Officials are investigating after two people were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide on the University of California Irvine campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation comes days after UC-Irvine students went on winter break Dec. 9.

UCI campus police officers responded to the Social Science Plaza just before 4 p.m. after receiving calls about people "on the ground outside a multi-story building."

When officers arrived, they located a man and woman who were declared dead at the scene. Detectives believe the incident is a murder-suicide. According to investigators with the Irvine Police Department, the male victim is believed to be a former student and related to the female victim.

UC Irvine Chancellor Howard Gillman sent a message to students, staff and faculty addressing the deaths.

"Preliminary information does suggest the possibility that at least one death occurred at the hands of another. Under such circumstances, the City of Irvine Police will be leading the investigation and will be responsible for updating our community on its progress. Of course, the university will be fully cooperating with these efforts," the statement said.

Officials there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the UCI Police Department at 949-824-5223.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

