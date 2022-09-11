2 firefighters injured while battling fire in Newport Beach

Two firefighters were injured Sunday while battling a four-alarm fire at an apartment building in Newport Beach.

The firefighters were rushed to a hospital where their conditions were not immediately known, according to a Newport Beach Fire Department dispatcher.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:30 a.m. to 200 Promontory Drive West, she said, adding that it was unclear what time the fire was knocked down.

Firefighters were still at the scene Sunday afternoon conducting an extensive mop-up operation.