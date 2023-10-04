2 dogs in Pasadena in need of forever home after owner dies in car crash

Sally and Pumpkin are two dogs in need of forever homes after their owner died in a recent car crash. The two shepherds are now at the Pasadena Humane Society after living together for years with the woman who is no longer with them.

Sally and Pumpkin are both loving, well-behaved, healthy adult dogs that need to be adopted as a package deal.

The Humane Society is willing to throw in a year’s worth of dog food and some help with initial meds. The shelter says both dogs, ages 8 and 9, not only look great but are very healthy for their ages.

Both are chill and enjoy stretching out a bit and hanging outside in the shade.

Those interested in adopting the two lady dogs are asked to reach out to PasadenaHumane.org. Also, let FOX 11 know if you do, in fact, adopt them!