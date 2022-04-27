2 arrested in connection to murder of 80-year-old man in Encino

article

Two people are behind bars after police say they were connected to the murder of an 80-year-old man in Encino.

Back on March 2, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 4500 block of Densmore Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD found 80-year-old Stuart Herman inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Herman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials initially thought it was a home burglary gone bad, but LAPD announced weeks after the incident that the Mar. 2 shooting will be investigated as a murder. Officials did not specify why the deadly incident is no longer being investigated as a home invasion despite authorities telling FOX 11 in early March that the victim's home was ransacked.

This week, LAPD announced its officers made two arrests in connection to Herman's death. LAPD arrested 42-year-old Timothy Kirkpatrick in Simi Valley and 48-year-old Hakop Keloyan. Both are being charged with murder, LAPD said.