Person shot, killed inside Encino home

Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed inside a home in Encino.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Densmore Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to investigators, one person was shot on scene and later died.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, but reports indicate it might have been a possible home invasion.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

