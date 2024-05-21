2 arrested for attack on actor Ian Ziering on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Day

article

Two people have been arrested for an attack on "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering on Hollywood Boulevard on New Year's Eve, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Jacob Esteban Hernandez of Rosemead and Angie Tereza Guizar of Los Angeles were arrested Tuesday. According to the LAPD, they face charges of felony vandalism and assault with a deadly weapon, respectively.

The attack was caught on camera, while Ziering said he was stuck in traffic on Hollywood Boulevard with his daughter around 3 p.m. on December 31. The actor was attacked by four members of a minibike gang, officers said. Ziering had gotten out of the car to check for damage after an interaction with one of the riders.

Video obtained by TMZ showed Ziering shoving one of the riders, before the four pounce on him and chase him across the street.

After the attack, LAPD said the riders vandalized Ziering's car while his 10-year-old daughter was still inside.

Hernandez and Guizar were arrested after warrants were served at their homes early Tuesday morning. The LAPD is submitting the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will consider filing charges.