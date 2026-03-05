LAX increases security presence amid rising US-Iran tensions
LOS ANGELES - Security has been significantly tightened at Los Angeles International Airport following a series of military escalations in the Middle East.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Airport Police (LAXPD) confirmed the shift in a public statement, citing "ongoing developments across the Middle East" as the primary driver for the increased measures.
These heightened protocols include an "enhanced high-visibility presence inside the terminals" and the deployment of additional patrols throughout the airport grounds.
Specific tactics now in effect include random checkpoints at various entry points to the airport.
What they're saying:
In a statement posted to Facebook, the Los Angeles Airport Police emphasized their dedication to safety.
"We remain committed to protecting and serving the aviation community, as well as the residents and businesses surrounding the airport," the department wrote.
Regarding the specific tactics being used, the department noted the presence of "random checkpoints at airport entry points" as a core component of the current strategy.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how long these enhanced security measures will stay in place or if specific threats have been directed toward the Southern California region.
Airport officials have not yet responded to emails seeking further comment on how these checkpoints might impact traveler wait times or traffic flow around the "horseshoe."
The Source: This report is based on information from the Los Angeles Airport Police via their verified social media channels. City News Service contributed.