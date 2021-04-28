18-year-old woman killed in crash on 60 Freeway in Montebello

An 18-year-old woman was killed on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway in Montebello on Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP received a call around 2 a.m. about a single-car crash and that a woman was possibly standing near the vehicle near Markland Drive.

Arriving officers discovered the woman had been fatally struck.

A SigAlert was issued following the deadly crash around 3 a.m. and all lanes reopened by 5:30 a.m.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

