18 dogs rescued after fire breaks out at Simi Valley shopping plaza

Over a dozen dogs were rescued after a fire broke out at a shopping center in Simi Valley.

Firefighters responded to a business on E. Los Angeles Avenue near Erringer Rd. around 9:40 a.m. Saturday after a business owner saw smoke coming from his store.

The Ventura County Fire Department says the store owner opened a door and saw smoke down to his knee level. Arriving firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from several stores; there are about 10 businesses on the property.

One of those businesses is a pet resort. Firefighters, along with community members were able to safely rescue 18 dogs from inside.

No injuries were reported, but multiple businesses were damaged.

The cause of the fire is unknown.