17 cities vote no confidence in DA George Gascón

Seventeen cities have now issued votes of "no confidence" in Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and the list of cities opposed to his reform policies continues to grow.

At the San Gabriel City Council meeting, which didn’t end until after midnight on Tuesday, there were over 100 letters in support of the "no confidence" vote and only five against it. The "no confidence" vote passed by a 4-1 vote.

San Gabriel joins Santa Clarita, Beverly Hills, Pico Rivera, Whitter, La Mirada, Covina, Rosemead, Azusa, Santa Fe Springs, Diamond Bar, Redondo Beach, Arcadia, Manhattan Beach, Temple City, Palos Verdes Estates and Lancaster, which have all issued votes of "no confidence" in the elected DA.

An effort to recall Gascón recently began public circulation after the Los Angeles County registrar gave the "Recall George Gascón" campaign's petition the green light to go out to the general public.

Gascón has vowed to put an end to the death penalty in LA County, trying juveniles as adults and eliminate all special enhancement allegations, which would make about 20,000 inmates eligible for re-sentencing consideration.

Campaign officials said they need about 590,000 signatures from registered Los Angeles County voters within a 160-day period to trigger a recall election.

If the petition gets enough signatures, the recall election could happen sometime in 2022.