16-year-old girl missing from Pacoima

A 16-year-old girl who may be suicidal went missing in Pacoima, and authorities sought the public's help on Monday to find her.

Jenalyn Meraz was last seen Friday in the 12700 block of Louvre Street, near Dronfield Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Jenalyn suffers from depression, anxiety and has made suicidal statements in the past," police said.

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the LAPD's Foothill Division at 818-756-8861, or during non-business hours, 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

