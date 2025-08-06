Multiple arrests made in federal immigration raid at LA Home Depot

The Brief An immigration raid in Los Angeles led to the arrest of 16 people near a Home Depot on Wilshire Boulevard on Wednesday morning. The Department of Homeland Security told FOX News that the operation was in response to MS-13 gang activity in the area. The raid occurred despite a recent court ruling that temporarily restrains federal agents from conducting "roving" patrols that round up people without reasonable suspicion.



The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday carried out an immigration raid in Los Angeles that resulted in multiple arrests.

What we know:

The operation happened around 7 a.m. in the area surrounding a Home Depot on Wilshire Boulevard near MacArthur Park.

FOX News reports the agents burst from the rear of a yellow moving truck then ran toward a group of people near a sidewalk food stand. The crowd scattered when they saw the federal agents. Sixteen people were taken into custody.

What they're saying:

Department of Homeland Security officials told FOX News that the notorious MS-13 gang has a "chokehold" on the area, which warranted such enforcement operations.

Wednesday's enforcement operation was the most publicized raid to occur in the area since a federal judge last month issued temporary restraining orders preventing the government from stopping individuals in violation of the Fourth Amendment and requiring the government to provide detained individuals with access to counsel.

The judge said federal agents were conducting "roving" patrols that rounded up people without reasonable suspicion that they were actually in the country illegally, but were detained based on their ethnicity or occupation.

The federal government appealed the ruling, but last week, a three- judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put a stay on the ruling. The federal government is likely to appeal to the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The restraining order, however, did not prevent Wednesday's operation. On X, U.S. Attorney for Los Angeles Bill Essayli acknowledged the operation, writing, "For those who thought immigration enforcement had stopped in Southern California, think again. The enforcement of federal law is not negotiable, and there are no sanctuaries from the reach of the federal government."

The backstory:

It's the same Home Depot where multiple people were detained by around 100 federal agents on June 6. That operation swept through MacArthur Park and brought Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to the scene where she asked agents to leave.

On that day, raids took place at seven locations in Los Angeles, prompting mass protests later that evening. The Los Angeles Police Department declared unlawful assembly and issued a citywide tactical alert as some protesters became violent and attempted to break into the Royal Federal building in downtown Los Angeles.

Video from SkyFOX showed dozens of officers in riot gear as they made a skirmish line and tried to move the crowd away from the federal building.

Video from the scene showed protesters clashing with officers as tear gas and pepper spray were used, and trash bins were pushed toward officers. The words "F*** ICE" were spray-painted on concrete walls, barriers, trash bins, and other places.

Video also showed protesters using hammers to break concrete columns. LAPD officials said a small group of people became violent and were throwing large pieces of concrete.