LA County not in DOJ's new 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list

The Brief The Justice Department has published a new list of 36 "sanctuary jurisdictions," primarily consisting of states, cities, and counties. This new list was issued two months after the federal government quietly removed a longer, error-filled list that included many jurisdictions that support Trump's immigration policies. The announcement warns of continued litigation against these jurisdictions, but does not outline any new consequences.



The Justice Department has released a new, shorter list of 36 states, cities, and counties it identifies as "sanctuary jurisdictions," two months after an earlier, longer, and error-filled list was removed.

Los Angeles County is no longer on the list, despite being included in a previous list.

What we know:

The updated list targets 35 cities, counties, and states accused of obstructing federal immigration enforcement.

California remains a focus, with cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco still listed.

While there is no clear legal definition of the term, "sanctuary jurisdiction" is generally applied to state and local governments that limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The new announcement from the Justice Department does not appear to threaten any new consequences beyond the litigation that is already underway.

The backstory:

In April, President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring the Department of Homeland Security and the attorney general to publish a list of jurisdictions they believe are obstructing federal immigration laws.

The administration has since filed a series of lawsuits against various cities and states with policies it says interfere with immigration enforcement.

A previous list, published in late May on the Department of Homeland Security’s website, contained hundreds of jurisdictions, some of which had voted for Trump or declared themselves "non-sanctuary cities."

This list was met with criticism from across the political spectrum and was removed within three days, replaced with a "Page Not Found" error.

The administration never fully explained the errors.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Pamela Bondi warned in the announcement that the department would "continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country."

Bondi also stated that "sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design."