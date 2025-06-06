Homeland Security agents detain multiple people outside Westlake Home Depot
LOS ANGELES - As immigration crackdowns continue across Southern California and the nation, multiple people were detained and taken into custody outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles' Westlake area Friday morning.
What we know:
Home Security agents were seen detaining multiple people outside the Home Depot in the 1670 block of Wilshire Boulevard, between Burlington and S. Union avenues.
SkyFOX flew over the scene around 10:20 a.m. and showed witnesses outside the home improvement store being interviewed by local media outlets.
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the area following reports of an altercation and at some point, DHS agents became involved.
Authorities confirmed business resumed as usual at the Home Depot.
What we don't know:
It's unknown how many people were taken into custody by DHS agents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from the Los Angeles Police Department.