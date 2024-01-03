15,000 gallons of sewage spill into LA River

Officials are sounding the alarm after 15,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Los Angeles River.

According to Long Beach city officials, the spill was reported in the city of San Gabriel. The spill made its way to the LA River and is expected to make Long Beach shores, officials said.

"Water from the Los Angeles River connects to the Pacific Ocean in Long Beach, which means pollution anywhere upriver can affect the coastal waters and other waterways in the city," the City of Long Beach wrote in a press release Wednesday.

Officials are warning the public to not swim at beaches west of Belmont Shore in the wake of the spill. Officials did not say when the beaches will reopen.