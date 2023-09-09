Mile-long stretch of Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey beaches affected by sewage spill
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - Heading to the beach this weekend? Be sure to avoid these specific areas.
A mile stretch of beach in the Marina del Rey and Playa del Rey areas remains closed on Saturday, Sept. 9 due to a 10,000-gallon sewage spill.
The spill was caused by a blocked wastewater line that caused sewage to overflow into a storm drain at Slauson and La Cienega Blvd on Thursday, Sept. 7.
Due to this runoff into the ocean, LA County closed the beaches to swimmers and surfers for a half-mile on either side of Ballona Creek. Additionally, Charlie Beach near the Marina del Rey channel and Dockweiler State Beach a half-mile South of Ballona Creek are both affected too.
"The Department of Public Health will conduct water sampling daily, and the closures will remain in effect until Public Health receives sampling results indicating that bacterial levels meet health standards," county officials said.
Information on beach conditions is accessible 24 hours a day by calling 800-525-5662 or online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/beach.
City News Service contributed to this report.