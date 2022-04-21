1,500 limited edition WeHo Pride passes now available for music festival

OUTLOUD: Raising Voices is kicking off the WeHo Pride Festival with a special three-day music festival.

The music festival is taking place from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 at West Hollywood Park.

1,500 limited edition WeHo Pride passes are now available for purchase. Ticket holders will have access to an LGBTQ+ bar experience and exclusive festival perks.

"LGBTQ+ bars are an integral part of our community and have historically been a main character in our community’s story for equality," said Jeff Consoletti, CEO of JJLA.

"We created unlimited festival entry for ticket holders so our patrons can more easily celebrate inside the festival and out."

This year, artists in the concert include Lil’ Kim, MARINA, Years & Years, Jessie J, Ana Bárbara, Angelica Ross, Cassidy King, CupcakKe, Dorian Electra, and so much more.

Early bird special pricing starts at $189. Tickets can be purchased online at weareoutloud.com.

For more information on WeHo Pride visit the West Hollywood website at weho.org.

