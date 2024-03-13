15 Freeway in San Bernardino County shut down amid police investigation

A police investigation has triggered the shutdown of all northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Oak Hill Road in Oak Hill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Heavy traffic is being reported as far as the 138 Freeway.

The Ranchero on-ramp to the northbound 15 Freeway will also be closed due to the police activity, CHP said.

Traffic is currently being diverted off at Mariposa.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

It's unknown when the northbound lanes will reopen, CHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.