14-year-old shot by stray bullet in Long Beach

A 14-year-old boy was shot when a stray bullet went through a window frame at his Long Beach home Sunday, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of West Burnett Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police said an unknown suspect fired shots outside a home and fled the scene before police arrived.

Officers located evidence, including strike marks, indicating that a shooting had occurred. Paramedics rushed the boy to a hospital in stable condition. Authorities said he was hit in the lower body.

No motive or suspect information for the shooting were immediately available.