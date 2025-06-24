These 13 OC gang injunctions could be dissolved soon

The Brief The Orange County District Attorney's Office is moving to dissolve 13 long-standing gang injunctions affecting 317 individuals. This decision follows changes in California law (Assembly Bill 333) that redefine "pattern of criminal gang activity" and gang enhancement procedures. Local law enforcement supports the dissolution, but the District Attorney retains the right to seek new injunctions if future gang activity arises.



The Orange County District Attorney's Office (OCDA) has moved to dissolve 13 active gang injunctions that previously restricted 317 individuals across Orange County.

The decision comes after a re-evaluation in light of new state law and consultation with local law enforcement.

What we know:

The Orange County District Attorney's Office has proactively filed a motion to dissolve 13 gang injunctions that have been active since 2006, affecting 317 individuals.

These injunctions prohibited certain activities within areas claimed by criminal street gangs.

The decision was made in consultation with the Orange County Sheriff's Department and police chiefs from Anaheim, Garden Grove, Fullerton, and Orange, with no objections from law enforcement.

The dissolutions are "without prejudice," meaning new injunctions can be sought if future gang activity warrants it.

What are gang injunctions?

The backstory:

Gang injunctions are civil court orders that aim to curb gang-related activities by imposing restrictions on individuals identified as gang members within a specified "safety zone." These restrictions can include prohibitions on associating with other gang members, displaying gang symbols, or being in certain areas at specific times. The 13 injunctions being dissolved were put in place between 2006 and January 2015.

A significant factor in this decision is Assembly Bill 333, which was enacted on January 1, 2022.

This legislation "significantly narrows what can be legally considered a 'pattern of criminal gang activity' under Penal Code § 186.22 and changes the procedure for trial on gang enhancements, now requiring prosecutors to provide evidence of a pattern of criminal gang activity involving more than one gang member."

Previously, a pattern of criminal gang activity by individuals alone could support a gang injunction.

AB 333 aimed to address concerns about the fairness and application of gang enhancements and the definition of a criminal street gang, requiring more concrete evidence and, in some cases, separate trials for gang allegations to prevent undue prejudice.

Who is affected?

What we know:

The 13 gang injunctions the Orange County District Attorney’s Office has moved to dissolve are:

Boys From The Hood Criminal Street Gang – 06CC10916 – Anaheim – initiated February 9, 2006

Santa Nita Criminal Street Gang - 06CC06903 –Santa Ana - initiated November 3, 2006

Varrio Viejo Criminal Street Gang – 07CC19689 - San Juan Capistrano – initiated January 25, 2008

Varrio Chico Criminal Street Gang – 07CC19690 – San Clemente – initiated January 25, 2008

Orange County Criminals Criminal Street Gang – 30-2008 00107172 – Orange – initiated September 26, 2008

Orange Varrio Cypress Criminal Street Gang – 30-2009-00118739 – Orange - May 14, 2009

Hard Times Criminal Street Gang – 30-2009-00325327 – Garden Grove - initiated January 28, 2010

Jeffrey Street Criminal Street Gang – 30-2010-00363220 – Anaheim – initiated June 25, 2010

Family of Latin Kings Criminal Street Gang – 30-2011-00444493 – Anaheim – initiated March 30, 2011

Fullerton Tokers Town Criminal Street Gang – 30-2011-00449392 – Fullerton – initiated May 23, 2011

Crow Village Criminal Street Gang – 30-2012-00599218 – Stanton – initiated December 10, 2012

East Side Anaheim Criminal Street Gang – 30-2012-00611844 – Anaheim – initiated January 14, 2013

Townsend Criminal Street Gang – 30-2014-00727728 – Santa Ana – initiated January 15, 2015

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated, "After numerous audits and years of proactively removing individuals from these injunctions, we are now satisfied that these 13 gang injunctions have served their intended purpose and have now sought their dissolution. Gang injunctions are not intended to last for perpetuity; they are designed and implemented to correct criminal behavior, and it is clear that these 13 gang injunctions have served that exact purpose."

He added, "We are constantly reevaluating the tools we have in order to protect our communities in the most efficient and effective way possible. These injunctions proved to be an incredibly powerful vehicle to protect people who have to live in gang-infested neighborhoods with those who terrorize and cannibalize their own neighborhoods through criminal street gangs."

Big picture view:

While 13 gang injunctions are being dissolved, gang injunctions remain a lawful crime prevention tool in California.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office maintains the right to implement new injunctions in the future if deemed necessary.

The OCDA continues its focus on gang crime prevention and early intervention through partnerships like the Orange County Gang Reduction and Intervention Partnership (OC GRIP), which collaborates with law enforcement, probation, schools, and community organizations to deter at-risk youth from gang involvement.