19 Mexican Mafia gang members charged in conspiracy to murder LA rapper Swifty Blue

The Brief Nineteen members or associates of the Mexican Mafia prison gang have been charged in Los Angeles with conspiring to murder local rapper Swifty Blue. The murder plot, which began in late 2022, was coordinated from inside California prisons and the Los Angeles County Jail. One suspect remains at large, and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating him.



Nineteen individuals linked to the Mexican Mafia prison gang have been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to murder popular social media rapper Swifty Blue.

What we know:

The charges relate to their roles in a conspiracy to murder a well-known rapper, popular on social media, due to perceived infractions against the Mexican Mafia, according to the FBI.

The conspiracy to murder the victim, rapper Swifty Blue, is alleged to have been coordinated by a member of the Mexican Mafia and several high-ranking associates, with coordination occurring in Los Angeles County, within the California prison system, and from inside the Los Angeles County Jail.

According to investigators, a Mexican Mafia member referred to as "The Elegant One" placed the rapper - real name Nelson Abrego - on the "green-light" list, meaning the victim was marked for death.

An armed Mexican Mafia associate is alleged to have gone to the Abrego family home in efforts to find and kill him after another Mexican Mafia associate followed him on social media, learning of his location.

Timeline:

The conspiracy to murder Abrego began in December 2022, according to the FBI.

During the investigation, a Mexican Mafia associate learned that Abrego had arrested and incarcerated in the Los Angeles County Jail.

Mexican Mafia inmates, known as "shotcallers," in leadership positions, are alleged to have called Mexican Mafia shotcallers in a California Prison and associates on the streets to confirm the Abrego's green-light status.

When the green-light status was confirmed, Mexican Mafia associates within the Los Angeles County Jail—known as "Sureños" or "soldiers"—attacked the victim using a weapon, the FBI said.

Abrego was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

When Mexican Mafia shotcallers learned Abrego survived the attack, they are alleged to have begun a new plan to find and kill him.

Abrego was released from jail days later before he could be attacked again.

After being released from Los Angeles County Jail, Mexican Mafia associates are alleged to have continued to try to find and kill Abrego, continuing to follow him on social media to find his location.

What they're saying:

"The defendants engaged in a criminal conspiracy to murder an individual by acting as rogue judges, juries and executioners," said the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Today's successful operation resulting in state charges is just the latest blow to the Mexican Mafia hierarchy that operates within the prison system and which threatens jail workers, fellow inmates and spills over into the streets of our communities. Today's successful operation is a direct result of law enforcement partners working cooperatively at all levels of government."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna stated, "This investigation highlights the far-reaching and violent influence of criminal gang organizations operating behind bars to orchestrate attacks that endanger the safety of those in our custody and in our communities. The relentless efforts of our Major Crimes Bureau, Operation Safe Jails, along with the dedicated local and federal law enforcement partners helped prevent further violence and disrupt a murder conspiracy. We remain committed to dismantling criminal networks and holding those responsible fully accountable."

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman commented, "We will not tolerate organized crime using our jails and prisons as a haven for violence. When individuals on the outside conspire with those inside to carry out attacks, they threaten the safety and integrity of our correctional system. That criminal activity may scale over prison walls, but I will make it my mission to ensure it ends at the front door, with an arrest. Every person in custody should be able to serve their time without fear of being targeted. I commend our Prison Crimes Division for their outstanding work in protecting lives and upholding justice."

Fugitive on the run

What's next:

Authorities are actively seeking Joshua Euan, 37, of Paramount, who is considered a fugitive. His photo has been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Joshua Euan is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.