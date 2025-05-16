MS-13 gang members shot and killed informant in South LA grocery store, DOJ says

The Brief Three MS-13 members have been charged with murdering a former member who was informing the federal government. The shooting happened inside a South Los Angeles grocery store in February. All three men could face the death penalty if convicted.



Three MS-13 gang members are facing the death penalty, after they were charged on Friday with murdering a former member of their gang who was cooperating with a federal investigation.

What we know:

Dennis Anaya Urias, Grevil Zelaya Santiago and Roberto Carlos Aguilar, all of South Los Angeles, have been charged with murder in aid of racketeering, the Justice Department announced on Friday. Officials said that Aguilar is an undocumented immigrant from El Salvador.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Feb. 18, at a Superior Grocers in South LA.

Leading up to that day, according to the DOJ, MS-13 knew that the victim was cooperating with the government, and the gang gave the "green light" to kill him. But, officials say, the shooting that night may not have been planned.

Just an hour before the shooting, the victim allegedly ran into Aguilar in the grocery store and after that "Aguilar set in motion a series of events that led to Urias and Santiago shooting and killing the victim," the DOJ alleges.

Later that night, the victim called the police twice, saying that MS-13 members were trying to kill him. At first, he told authorities that he was talking to gang members, when another man came up with his face covered and tried to shoot him. But the gun didn't fire.

It was during the second call for help that officials said they heard gunshots.

At the time, witnesses told police that the shooters chased the victim through the grocery store before shooting and killing him.

What's next:

Urias, Santiago and Aguilar are all being held without bail, and their arraignments are scheduled for June 3. If convicted, they face a minimum of life in prison. However, all three men could face the death penalty.

The FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department are still investigating the case.