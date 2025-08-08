13 more SoCal cities join lawsuit against Trump administration over 'unconstitutional' ICE raids

The Brief Thirteen more cities from across Southern California have joined the city of Los Angeles' lawsuit against the Trump administration over recent immigration raids. A federal judge has blocked immigration officials in the region from stopping people without due process or based on things like their race, language or job. The Trump administration has appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.



Thirteen more cities from across Southern California have joined in a lawsuit against Donald Trump's administration over recent immigration enforcement.

The backstory:

The lawsuit was first filed in early July, with eight cities and Los Angeles County joining the suit just days later.

The lawsuit accuses Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection of carrying out "unconstitutional and unlawful stops, round ups and raids without reasonable suspicion or probable cause," across Southern California.

The number of immigration raids across the region has ballooned in the last several months following directives from Trump administration officials setting daily arrest goals of undocumented immigrants. The sweeping enforcement sparked weeks of protests in several cities including Los Angeles, Paramount and more.

On Friday, Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced that 13 more cities across Southern California have joined their efforts. As of Friday, the following cities are included in the lawsuit: Los Angeles, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Culver City, Pico Rivera, Montebello, Monterey Park, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Pomona, South Gate, Lynwood, Huntington Park, Paramount, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Anaheim, Santa Ana, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria and Oxnard.

On July 11, federal Judge Maame E. Frimpong issued two separate restraining orders regarding the case, limiting raids in seven counties across Southern California, including LA County. The first restraining order keeps immigration officers from stopping people without reasonable suspicion, or stopping people over their apparent race, the language they speak, where they work and more. The second order required DHS to provide detainees with legal representation.

Last week, a three-judge panel upheld Frimpong's ruling, and on Thursday, the Trump administration filed an appeal to the Supreme Court.

What they're saying:

Officials from cities that joined the lawsuit on Friday spoke out against what they alleged were illegal operations.

"These reckless and inhumane raids are a blatant abuse of federal power, and our response must be bold. said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson.

"Families are afraid to venture out. Churches and businesses are suffering. The Ccmmunity is asking for help," said South Gate Mayor Maria Davila. "We should never accept that the loss of rights and due process can be the new normal. This is an issue of humanity and providing protection for the most vulnerable."

The other side:

DHS has repeatedly denied allegations of racial profiling in their immigration operations. In an email to the Associated Press last month, DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said that "enforcement operations are highly targeted, and officers do their due diligence" before making arrests.

In the appeal to the Supreme Court on Thursday, Trump’s Solicitor General D. John Sauer said Judge Frimpong’s order puts a "straitjacket" on agents in the area.

"No one thinks that speaking Spanish or working in construction always creates reasonable suspicion," Sauer wrote. "... But in many situations, such factors—alone or in combination—can heighten the likelihood that someone is unlawfully present in the United States."

What's next:

This case will have a hearing for a preliminary injunction on Sept. 24. If a preliminary injunction is granted, the temporary restraining order could be expanded.