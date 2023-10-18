12-year-old Santa Ana girl struck by car on way to school

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A 12-year-old girl is critical condition after she was struck by a car while walking to school in Santa Ana Wednesday morning.

According to police, the girl was walking in the area near McFadden Avenue and S. Gates Street around 8 a.m. when she was hit.

The girl is a student at Fitz Intermediate Language Academy. She was taken to the hospital where she is undergoing surgery, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle is still on the run.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue, newer-model Honda that is lowered and has black tinted windows, black rims, and a black bumper.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police.