12-year-old dies after Long Beach double shooting

Officials with the Long Beach Police Department said a 12-year-old was killed and a second juvenile remains hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire during a shooting late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 11:55 p.m. near Lewis and Hill Streets. Several residents in the area said they were woken up by a string of gunfire.

"It’s kind of crazy. I just heard the shots and five minutes later, the whole block was blocked off," a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told FOX 11.

The two young victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of the victims, identified by family members as 12-year-old Eric Gregory Brown, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Eric Gregory Brown, 12, was killed in a double shooting in Long Beach.

Neighbors told FOX 11 investigators were conducting door knocks and canvassing home surveillance cameras to help identify the suspect’s vehicle.

A suspect description was not available as the department continues to investigate the double shooting.