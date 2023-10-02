Ontario triple murder suspect arrested for separate fatal shooting in Upland

A triple murder suspect wanted since January in connection with the deaths of his grandparents and uncle at their home in Ontario was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Upland over the weekend, according to authorities.

The suspect, 29-year-old Pete Anthony Renteria, was arrested Saturday at Memorial Park in Upland, located about 37 miles east of Los Angeles.

Police found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. According to an investigation, Renteria was involved in a prior fight with the victim at the park. Renteria allegedly came back to the park "to specifically target the victim."

Police said the shooting was believed to be targeted and there is no danger to the public. The park has since been inspected and deemed safe.

Renteria was arrested near the scene and authorities recovered what is believed to be the gun used during the shooting.

Renteria is the suspect accused in the January 30 murders of his grandparents, 66-year-old George Ramirez and 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, as well as his uncle, 43-year-old David Ramirez. All three relatives were found shot to death at the family home on Ramona Place. A motive was not disclosed.